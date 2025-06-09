Four officers suspended

Police have also clarified that only one officer from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces was involved. [Photo: FILE]

Four police officers involved in the arrest of the late Sakiasi Ose Radravu have been ordered to take pending leave.

They will also be interdicted on half pay while disciplinary proceedings are underway.

Police say 12 officers were questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department. The investigation found that four officers were directly involved in Radravu’s arrest.

The matter has now been referred to the Internal Affairs Department for disciplinary action.

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Police have also clarified that only one officer from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces was involved.

They say this differs from earlier claims that members of the Joint Task Force took part in the arrest.

A Death Register investigation file is now being prepared for the Resident Magistrate. Police say it will include a recommendation for a full inquest into Radravu’s death.

The findings have been shared with Radravu’s mother, who is his next of kin. Police say she has signed a statement acknowledging the outcome of the investigation.

The Fiji Police Force is urging anyone with information to use official reporting channels. It says future updates will be provided only to Radravu’s mother.