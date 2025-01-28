South Sudan lifts nationwide curfew imposed

[Source: Reuters]

South Sudan has lifted a nationwide curfew imposed more than 10 days ago.

After a night of deadly rioting in the capital over the alleged killing of South Sudanese people by the army and allied groups in neighbouring Sudan, its spokesperson said.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Article continues after advertisement

Riots erupted in Juba and elsewhere in the country on Jan. 16 and 17, with protesters angry about what they believed was the involvement of Sudan’s military and allied groups in the killing of South Sudanese citizen in Sudan’s El Gezira.

The Sudanese army condemned what it called “individual violations” in the area after human-rights groups blamed it and its allies for ethnically-targeted attacks against civilians accused of supporting the rebel Rapid Support Forces.

KEY QUOTE:

“This is to inform the public that the curfew declared on January 17, by the Inspector General of Police is lifted,” police spokesperson John Kassara Koang Nhial, told Reuters.

“The reason the curfew was lifted is because the security status has improved and the angry demonstrators, who were actually trying to make some violence, also got calm and each and every one went back home.”