Six killed in fight between rival gangs

BBC
June 24, 2021 7:46 am

A fight between rival gangs in a prison in Mexico has left six inmates dead and at least nine injured, officials say.

The fight broke out on Tuesday afternoon local time in a jail in the city of Villahermosa in Tabasco state.

Guards said rival groups armed with home-made weapons were fighting for control of the prison.

The prison has been the site of deadly fights in the past. In February, two inmates classed as “high risk” were killed in a confrontation.

Guards said Tuesday’s fight broke out in the prison courtyard when members of rival groups attacked each other with sticks and knives.

 

