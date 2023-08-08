Several killed in Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

At least five people have been killed and 31 others wounded after two Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s interior minister said.

Videos and pictures released by Ukrainian officials on Monday showed people sorting through the rubble including a badly damaged five-storey apartment building. An ambulance was on the scene treating the wounded.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, four civilians died in the first attack and an emergency official was killed during the second attack.

Article continues after advertisement

Search-and-rescue operations were ongoing, Klymenko said. Among the injured were 19 policemen, five rescuers and one child.

The strikes damaged a hotel, residential buildings and other civilian structures, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an online statement accused Russia of trying to leave nothing but “broken and scorched stones” in eastern Ukraine. His remarks accompanied footage of a damaged, five-storey residential building with one floor partially destroyed.