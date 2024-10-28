Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people

[Source: AP Photo]

Several people have been injured overnight in Russia’s multi-wave air attacks on the Ukrainian northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian military officials say.

Two people were hospitalised late on Sunday after Russia hit the city of Kharkiv – the administrative centre of the wider Kharkiv region – with precision-guided bombs and damaged several residential buildings, the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

There were more attacks on the city later in the night, Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging channel, partially damaging several buildings.

Four more people suffered various injuries in the Kharkiv region later in the night after Russia launched more attacks, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

In an attack on the city of Chuhuiv, a residential building was damaged, Syniehubov said. He added there were no injuries in that attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Russia. Moscow denies targeting civilians in the war that has been raging in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Sunday Russia had used more than 1100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles over the past week against Ukraine.

“Russia does not stop in its terror against Ukraine. Daily aggression against our people, our towns and villages. Strikes with various types of weapons,” Zelenskiy, who urged Kyiv’s allies on Saturday to intensify pressure on Moscow, said on X.

Ukraine’s military said its air defences had shot down 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight on Saturday, adding that the attacks had caused no casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.