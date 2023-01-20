Rishi Sunak sorry for not wearing seat belt in moving car

[Source: BBC]

Rishi Sunak has apologised after he was filmed not wearing a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car.

The PM’s spokesman said he had made an “error of judgment” by briefly taking it off to film a social media clip during a trip to the north of England.

Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”, his spokesman told reporters.

The spokesman added the PM “believes everyone should wear a seat belt”.

The video – to promote the government’s latest round of “levelling up” spending – was posted on Mr Sunak’s Instagram account earlier.

In the clip , which lasts around a minute, Mr Sunak can be seen addressing the camera while the car travels along, with police motorbikes briefly appearing in the background.

Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available, unless covered by a valid exemption, can be given an on-the-spot £100 fine. The fine can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.