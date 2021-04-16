Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb

South African emergency workers have evacuated three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town.

This as a huge fire burns along Table Mountain.

The blaze spread quickly after breaking out on Sunday morning near a memorial to politician Cecil Rhodes. A restaurant was destroyed.

The University of Cape Town’s historic library was also badly damaged.

About 250 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has been fanned by strong winds.

Helicopters were used to water-bomb flames, but their work had been hampered by the conditions.