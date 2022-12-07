Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
News Videos Photos

World

Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi Rive

December 7, 2022 3:30 pm

[Source: CNN]

Recently exposed sandbars along the drought-stricken Mississippi River have caught the attention of fossil hunters, leading to two exceptional finds from a rare ice age species.

Wiley Prewitt was exploring a newly exposed area on October 26 when he came across a rather large tooth poking out of the sand. The Oxford, Mississippi, resident would soon learn it was a fossilized jawbone from a giant American lion, a species that has been extinct for roughly 11,000 years.

“I knew immediately just by the shape of the teeth that it was a carnivore fossil, but of course, I did not know that it was (an American) lion. We all know about those, but you never dream that you’re going to find one,” Prewitt said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was hitting the fossil lottery. ”

Article continues after advertisement

The American lion was the largest extinct cat to live in North America during the last ice age, according to the National Park Service. Known by its scientific name, Panthera atrox, meaning “fearsome panther” in Latin, the species was 25% larger than a present-day African lion, standing at 4 feet tall at the shoulders and measuring 5 to 8 feet in length. American lions weighed between 500 to 800 pounds on average, although some of the biggest may have topped 1,000 pounds, the park service notes.

Three days after Prewitt’s find, the Mississippi Fossil and Artifact Symposium & Exhibition hosted an event featuring previously discovered American lion fossils. Prewitt took the fossil in the hope of having experts identify it, but he didn’t know how significant his find would be to understanding a little more about Mississippi’s past.

“When (Prewitt) whipped out that anterior portion of a lion jaw, I knew right away what it was,” said George Phillips, curator of paleontology at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, who was at the event. “Who would have thought in a million years that another lion fossil would show up, considering that they’re rare, at an event (in) which the theme was the American lion?”

While the fossil was not a complete jawbone, plenty was left to identify the specimen easily, Phillips said: It had a significant gap between the canine and the premolars that could only belong to the American lion. After observing other fossils from the same species at the event, Phillips said it was easy to narrow down the other carnivore possibilities and confirm that he was looking at another fossil from the lion.

One week after that surprising discovery, a local wildlife officer pulled a large American lion femur from the river’s sediment, resulting in another fossil from the same scarce species being added to the museum’s collection, Phillips told CNN.

Carnivore fossils are much harder to find in comparison with their prey counterparts, according to Phillips. Two American lion bone discoveries within a week or so is unbelievable, he said, calling it “just an incredibly rare fossil.”

Prewitt plans to donate the fossil he found to the museum in Jackson, which would make it the fourth addition to the institution’s collection of American lion bones, counting the addition of the newly found femur.

“The interesting thing about the river is that every year is different. When the river comes up, the high water exposes different things and covers up other things. So here, you are always looking at new sites,” Prewitt said. “The fossils really make you contemplate deep time, and I think that, for me, that is really part of the magic of it.”

The first fossil of the American lion was found in Natchez, Mississippi, in 1836, but paleontologist Joseph Leidy didn’t identify it until nearly 20 years later. Leidy found that the fossil, a lower jawbone, belonged to a never-before-discovered species. It was larger than the extinct European cave lion, the largest known member of the cat family at the time. Before then, it was unknown that giant lions had roamed North America.

“I think people take greater pride in an area when they realize that something like this exists — some aspect of the antiquity of the area where they live,” Phillips said. “Archaeologists try to do the same thing, to show that there were people that were here before you. Well, there are also extinct, weird-looking creatures that were here before you.”

FEO dismisses claims by Tabuya

USP to recognize its top researchers

Traditional navigation and climate change features in Museum exhibition

Different people caused conflict in SODELPA: Ro Teimumu

FEO verifying postal ballots

Do not be swayed by debt claims: Bainimarama

People’s Alliance clears the air on candidate orientation

Unity Fiji will reroute funds to top priority policies

Lomai villagers cast votes

FEO files complaint to Meta

Two charged for alleged robbery

The Witcher Boss Dismisses Claims the Writers Room Dislikes the Books, Games

Two former Seoul police officers arrested over deadly Halloween crush

Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi Rive

Five countries to join US Airforce 71st Operation Christmas Drop

Violent Night's Bloody Ending, Explained

Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system

Russia deploys defense missile system on Kuril island near Japan

Jenna Ortega Filmed Wednesday's Dance Scene While She Had COVID

'Sorcerer' Ramos dazzles with hat-trick in first World Cup start

Pele recovering well in hospital

Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code

ACE champions reach out to Wainibuka

Trump Organization found guilty in US tax fraud trial

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters

Brendan Fraser is back. But to him, ‘I was never far away’

Iran must heed protesters demands, says ex-president

Training of Hub Leaders underway

Avatar sequel has world premier in London

Zelensky visits troops near 'most difficult' front line

Quarter-finals confirmed for FIFA World Cup

TikTok politics says Sayed-Khaiyum

Driver involved in fatal accident charged

Bella Hadid wins Model of the Year award

SODELPA says it was a traditional norm

Justice Dept subpoenas county election officials for Trump communications

Portugal power into last eight with 6-1 demolition of Switzerland

Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ role taught him lesson post-slap

EU set to bar Meta from ads based on personal data

Harry and Meghan trailers criticised as misleading

Indonesia passes criminal code banning sex outside marriage

SOE flabbergasted by NFP’s allegations

FICAC dismisses harassment claims by PA

PA is an elite party, says Bainimarama

Kamikamica’s political mission

Growing up in public has been bruising

SODELPA to amend certain legislations: Kepa

UK sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farming union

Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties

Postal ballot verification commences today

Rabuka and Chaudhry back RFMF Commander

Need to work across differences to deal with domestic violence

Pearls claim second win in Nations Cup

Eddie Jones sacked by England

Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work

World Bank approves Sri Lanka's concessional funding request

FBI investigates gun attack on Moore County power grid

Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed

Low voter turnout worrying: Saneem

Chinese capital prepares for 'life again' as lockdowns lift across country

George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media

Judokas after Pacific Games spots

Polling agent referred to FICAC

Tabuya, Lobendhan released on bail

Western voters excited to vote

Pele backs Brazil in World Cup match

63-year-old walks, crosses river to cast vote

Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

Narube advocates savings scheme

Time to get into the mood: Vakarau

DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra’s tigers

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Putin visits key Crimea bridge damaged by huge explosion in October

China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US

Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel Moving Forward with Original Cast, New Director

NASA’s historic Artemis I mission is coming to a close

57-year-old patient casts his vote in pre-poll

How Anya Taylor Joy's Super Mario Bros. Role Turned Her Into a Gamer

Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program

Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases More MCU Mutants

Tabuya to appear in court

Donu to undergo surgery

SODELPA President turns support to FijiFirst

Rivals benefited from FijiFirst help

Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

Southern club championship kick-starts

Hakimi up against country of birth at World Cup

Kiran claims FijiFirst only attacks other parties

Don’t choose popularity, but what is needed: Naucabalavu

No miss since 1972

Kate Winslet discusses perils of parenting in age of social media

Pivac axed, Gatland back as Wales coach

Travel demand is increasing: Rose

Russia launches ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records

Keke Palmer reveals baby bump

India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia

Humidity, rain from tropics to sweep over country, temperatures rising to 28C

Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest

Kumar reminds voters in Naitasiri of developments by FijiFirst

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

Eighth wave of Russian missile attacks

US Supreme Court hears arguments challenging LGBTQ rights law

Will Smith-led ‘Emancipation’ is an action thriller

Residents on Vio Island excited to vote

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Man dies in head-on collision

'Swifties' sue Ticketmaster over tour sale problems

Palestinian man killed by Israeli fire near Bethlehem

Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant

Heard files appeal against Depp's US libel win ruling

Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy

BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future

Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Fiji fifth on World standings

FEO deals with pre-poll issues

Explosions hit two military airfields in Russia

Fiji financially stable: Bainimarama

Rabuka claims unfair treatment

Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years

Policies will decide winner: Gavoka

Agony in Qatar again as Samurai Blue fail to find World Cup nerve

Pearls make comeback with win over hosts

Social welfare and free education programs to continue

Ronaldo receives interest from clubs

Indiscipline will not be tolerated: COMPOL

Suva City Council now has smart bins

MOU to boost data sharing capacity

O’Connor released on bail

Delays in pre-poll updates: Saneem

Talacolo is Fiji’s best in Dubai

iTaukei land not protected under the 1997 constitution: Bainimarama

Let's play clean says FLP

False claim by landowner: TLTB

Trump's call to suspend Constitution not a 2024 deal-breaker, leading House Republican says

Tourism worker plans day to vote

Labasa Sugar Mill rounds up crushing season

Auckland pop funk duo Foley are finally putting themselves first

RFMF to keep their constitutional mandate despite election outcome

England's Sterling heading back to UK amid reports of home intrusion

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Politicians weaponize Bible against LGBTQI: Vulavou

NZ to miss out on hosting World 7s Series tournaments

PA will cancel TELS but impose bond conditions

Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors

UN delays Myanmar representation decision

Covid cases rising in Niue, French Polynesia

Ali referred to FICAC over alleged breach

Gory new game pushes horror to new limits

We will fight like Samurai says Japan defender

Silktails continue schools partnership

World Cup winners will be team with best wide players, Wenger says

Major cities in China ease COVID-19 restrictions after protests

Viani ready for pre-polling

A bad choice may result in unjust law: RFMF Commander

MOG impressed with pre-poll turnout

Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dead at 90

4624 police officers to pre-poll, all leave cancelled

No coalition with PA or NFP: Gavoka

Protesters storm governor's office in southern city of Sweida

Haus Pasifika concerned with online attacks

George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media

Student apologises to Nigeria first lady for tweet

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut

Nasele villagers line-up for pre-polling

FICAC questions Lobendhan

Removal of some senior military officers was necessary: Bainimarama

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Pre-polling commences in Nasele, Naitasiri

Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation of occupied West Bank

Iran prosecutor general signals ‘morality police’ suspended

Brendan Fraser on his comeback performance in "The Whale"

England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

Guillermo del Toro on bringing "Pinocchio" to life, one frame at a time

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

Forget smartwatches, consumers are snapping up these quirky alternatives

‘Wakanda Forever’ is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

Trump's call for 'termination' of constitution condemned

Pre-poll will not disrupt classes: Saneem

FijiFirst Government has always planned ahead: Sayed-Khaiyum

Rabuka to reintroduce race based scholarship, FijiFirst blasts plan

Rise in toxic behaviour among law firms and lawyers

France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

140 coconut farmers receive payments

Pearls go down in first Nations Cup match

Beche-de-mer harvesting and trading period extended

300 Fijians to have clean drinking water

Brazil's Neymar fit to face South Korea, says coach Tite

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite protests, U.S. official says

Over 70,000 go to election pre-poll from today

Kane tries to get back in form

Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia

Rabuka has not proven anything: Kumar

Two charged for lodging false police reports