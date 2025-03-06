‘Rare’ cyclone Alfred swirls off Australia’s east coast

[ Source: Reuters ]

Cyclone Alfred stalled off Australia’s east coast delaying landfall as officials shut airports, schools and public transport and residents stockpiled supplies and sandbagged homes against floodwaters expected when the category-two storm hits.

Satellite timelapse footage showed the cyclone stalling as it approached the east coast of Australia over the week.

The storm is now expected to make landfall by tomorrow evening near Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city, the Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update, compared with a prior projection of a landfall by early Friday.

Alfred has been called by officials a “very rare event” for Brisbane, Queensland’s state capital, with the city last hit by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The city of around 2.7 million had near misses from cyclones in 1990 in 2019.

