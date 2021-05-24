Home

Portugal to close bars and nightclubs after Christmas

December 22, 2021 8:16 am
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the new Omicron variant is responsible for over 46% of coronavirus cases in Portugal [Source: BBC]

Portugal has become the latest European country to reimpose restrictions on bars and restaurants.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Antonio Costa ordered nightclubs and bars to shut their doors and told people to work from home from 26 December until at least 9 January.

Costa also announced that a negative coronavirus test will be required to stay at hotels and said that outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people per group on New Year’s Eve.

Portugal is one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world, with almost 88% of its 10 million population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Despite this, new infections have been rising steadily there over the past several weeks and the new Omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus.

