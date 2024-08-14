PNG gang leader Arrested; Police hunt accomplices

Police patrol the remote swamps where gang members are believed to be hiding out [Source: ABC News]

The alleged ringleader of a notorious gang accused of killing 11 children in Papua New Guinea has surrendered to police, marking a major breakthrough in the case.

Between July 16 and 18, about 30 men armed with guns, knives and homemade projectiles attacked two villages in the Kanda Circle area in East Sepik province.

About 26 people, including 11 children, were killed.

The alleged ringleader, who has been identified as Jerome Malakai, has been taken into police custody after turning himself in on Monday afternoon.

Five other alleged gang members are also in custody.

Police said they identified Mr Malakai in a graphic video posted on social media, which shows him and other gang members dismembering the body of a victim and parading body parts around.

It’s alleged Mr Malakai orchestrated the attack as revenge for the murders of his relatives by a former local government councillor in the region.

Another ringleader and about 20 henchmen are believed to be hiding out in thick, remote swamp along the Sepik River.

Acting Provincial Police Commander Christopher Tamari said the area was extremely difficult for police to access.

Superintendent Tamari said police were using boats and local intelligence to try to track down the remaining suspects.

Those who survived the massacre are still in shock.

Joyce Mabianda was in a canoe with her six-month-old daughter and three other women checking their fish traps, when two men ambushed them.

She said they attacked her with machetes, cutting her back and slicing open her baby’s forehead.

She managed to escape with her daughter and is taking refuge in the nearest town, Angoram.

Like many, she’s too afraid to return home.