Drua out for redemption

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will be out for redemption this weekend when they face the mighty Crusaders at the HFC Bank Stadium.

After going down 52-15 to the Western Force two weeks ago, captain Tevita Ikanivere says the boys have spent a lot of time reviewing themselves, and are ready to go out there and prove their worth once again.

He says the side has been focusing on key weaknesses during their bye-week, and fans can expect a reformed side this weekend.

“I think the boys have reviewed very hard on themselves during the bye-week, and we’ve been working hard from Saturday, and again today so the boys are just hungry to get on the field today and make up for our loss.”

He says their loss against the Force made the boys look hard and deep at themselves, and he is adamant they will be going all out this weekend.

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at 3.35pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be aired Live on FBC Sports.

