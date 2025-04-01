Beefed up security for Triple N Zone

[File Photo]

Organizers for the Triple N Zone Athletics competition will be beefing up security at the two-day competition for the safety of athletes, students, and all spectators.

Zone delegate Joe Daunabou says they have reached out to two police stations in Suva for support at the zone, and are expecting to have a K-9 Unit present at the grounds for both days of competition.

Noting the rising drug issue among youths in the country, beefing up security for the competition is mandatory.

“Yes we have asked for the support of the Southern Division, Nabua Police Station and also Totogo Police Station. They’ll be present at the Triple N Zone this year.”

The competition will feature over 1000 athletes from 18 schools at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva Thursday and Friday, next week.

The competition will air Live on FBC Sports.

