Pacific Islands
American Samoa expects first repatriation flight since March
RNZ
February 2, 2021 9:45 am
Quarantine hotel for returnees to Pago Pago [Source: Tradewinds]
American Samoa is today awaiting the arrival of the first group of residents stranded since March in Hawaii and other US states because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
159 people are in the group being flown from Honolulu to Pago Pago, having completed a 12-day quarantine in Hawaii and having returned three negative COVID-19 tests.
Once cleared to disembark, they will board buses to a hotel for a 14-day stay.
The health director said day 1 and 2 of quarantine would be devoted to health screening.
After that relatives may drop off donations or supplies for their family members in quarantine, with the police at the hotel gate.
