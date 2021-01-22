American Samoa expects first repatriation flight since March

American Samoa is today awaiting the arrival of the first group of residents stranded since March in Hawaii and other US states because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

159 people are in the group being flown from Honolulu to Pago Pago, having completed a 12-day quarantine in Hawaii and having returned three negative COVID-19 tests.

Once cleared to disembark, they will board buses to a hotel for a 14-day stay.

The health director said day 1 and 2 of quarantine would be devoted to health screening.

After that relatives may drop off donations or supplies for their family members in quarantine, with the police at the hotel gate.