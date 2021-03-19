North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

US President Joe Biden has said he does not consider North Korea’s launch of short-range missiles – the first since he took office – as a provocation.

Mr Biden added that defence officials called it “business as usual”.

North Korea is said to have fired non-ballistic cruise missiles, which do not flout UN Security Council resolutions, over the weekend.

The incident happened after Pyongyang criticised the US and South Korea for conducting joint military exercises.

It also comes as Biden’s administration continues to attempt to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea.

The launch, originally reported by US media, has since been confirmed by US officials and the South Korean defence ministry.

South Korea said two cruise missiles were fired into the Yellow Sea early on Sunday from Onchon in North Korea.