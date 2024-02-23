No Payment for Voluntary Indonesia News Posts: Meta

Logo of Meta Platform [Source: Reuters]

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab on Thursday said it believes that a new Indonesia law does not require it to pay news publishers for content they voluntarily post to its platforms.

Indonesia’s president this week signed into law a requirement that digital platforms pay media outlets that provide them with content. It is due to take effect in six months.

The law stipulates that digital platforms and news publishers should strike partnerships that could take the form of paid licences, revenue sharing or data sharing but much remains unclear about how these new agreements will work in practice.

Governments around the world have long been concernd about what they see as a power imbalance between digital platforms and publishers of news and other content.

Australia has led the way with its News Media Bargaining Code that took effect in March 2021. Meta and Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab have since signed deals with media outlets that compensate them for content that generates clicks and advertising dollars.