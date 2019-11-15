Home

New Zealand

Three police officers in self-isolation after being spat on

March 31, 2020
Three police officers are now in self-isolation in New Zealand after being spat on [Source: nzherald]

Three police officers are now in self-isolation in New Zealand after being spat on last night by a member of the public.

NZ Police Association President Chris Cahill says the member of the public spat in their faces while being arrested about 10pm in Auckland.

The person has shown symptoms of COVID-19.

It comes after a Bay of Plenty supermarket worker was spat on after a confrontation with a customer refusing to abide to new COVID-19 restrictions.

The incident happened at Pak’n Save Whakatāne over the weekend.

A butchery worker was spat on after the customer refused to stand behind the line.

