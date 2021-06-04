Three badly injured in Canterbury helicopter crash

There were four passengers in total, with the other person sustaining moderate injuries.

Police were called to the golf course at Windwhistle just after 3pm.

St John’s Ambulance say all four people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The three people with serious injuries were taken by helicopter.

Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are at the crash site.

The crash happened after takeoff and investigators are working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, CAA said.

People are being asked to avoid the accident site, to ensure it is not contaminated.