No quarantine for Cook Islanders travelling to NZ

New international travel restrictions come into force as contagious variant spreads across the globe.

There are 18 new cases of COVID in the past two days in New Zealand – all in managed isolation.

Meanwhile, people from the Cook Islands will be allowed to come to New Zealand without going into quarantine from next week.

“Following confirmation of the Cook Islands’ Covid-free status, and the implementation of strict health and border protocols we are now in the position to resume quarantine-free travel for passengers from the Cook Islands into New Zealand,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said Cook Islanders needed to access essential services here.

Strict protocols will be in place including pre-departure health requirements and separation from other travellers at Auckland International Airport, to prevent the risk of Covid spread from travellers from other countries, Ardern said.

The announcement does not change the criteria for entry into the Cook Islands which is limited to Cook Islanders and current holders of Cook Islands work and residence permits who meet Cook Islands health entry requirements.

But Ardern said work was ongoing to allow two-way quarantine free travel between the two countries “within the first quarter of 2021”.

It comes as tough new travel regulations come into force later today for Kiwis returning from global covid hotspots as concerns mount over New Zealand’s vulnerability to the most contagious strains to date.

With 62 active cases in managed isolation, including cases linked to the infectious variants circulating in South Africa and the United Kingdom, there are renewed calls by our top health official and scientists to not get complacent as we enjoy a summer break that is proving the envy of the world.

There are presently no cases in the community.

In the most recent cases a group of international mariners who arrived from Russia on January 6 have seen infection numbers at the border rise sharply. So far 17 seamen have tested positive with nine deemed historical and eight active.

To help strengthen the country’s health defences strict pre-flight Covid testing is set to come into force at 11.59pm tonight.