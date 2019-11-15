Home

New Zealand

Bloomfield, Ardern give latest COVID-19 update

RNZ
April 5, 2020 12:35 pm
Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are giving the latest update on the COVID-19 coronavirus. [Source: RNZ]

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are giving the latest update on the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The briefing is expected to start at 1pm.

Dr Bloomfield said 89 new cases bringing New Zealand’s total to 1039.

He said there were now 12 clusters. Clusters are defined as 10 or more infections from the same place.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has had a relatively steady increase in cases compared with the numbers seen overseas.

Dr Bloomfield yesterday said 82 new cases had brought the total in New Zealand to 950, with 10 in hospitals including one in intensive care. One person has died.

The Ministry of Health yesterday also clarified some of the rules during the lockdown, including on forms of exercise.

