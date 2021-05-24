206 new cases in NZ; 200 in Auckland

There are a record 206 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today – 200 are in Auckland. There are four new cases in the Waikato and two in Northland.

Seventy-three people are in hospital, up from 69 yesterday. Seven of those hospitalised are in intensive care or high dependency units.

Of today’s 206 cases, 159 are yet to epidemiologically linked.

Officials say four new cases were confirmed in Waikato overnight, all from Hamilton.

“Two were known contacts already in isolation and Public Health will today investigate links for the other two cases.

“One Covid patient staying at Waikato Hospital was discharged yesterday and two new patients were admitted overnight.

There are testing sites operating across Hamilton, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, Te Kuiti and Thames.”