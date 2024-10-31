Milei fires foreign minister after vote to lift embargo

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina’s President Javier Milei replaced Foreign Affairs Minister Diana Mondino after the country voted in favor of lifting the embargo against Cuba at the United Nations, the president’s spokesperson said.

Gerardo Werthein, who has been serving as Argentina’s ambassador to the United States, will replace Mondino as the country’s foreign minister, spokesperson Manuel Adorni said.

Mondino, one of Milei’s first confirmed cabinet members, has played a key role in keeping diplomatic relations smooth with international partners despite at-times incendiary comments from the president about countries like Brazil and China.