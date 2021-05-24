Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone of any age|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|
Full Coverage

World

Miami building collapse: 51 people unaccounted for

BBC
June 25, 2021 6:52 am

At least one person has died and 51 others are unaccounted for after the collapse overnight of a 12-storey residential building north of Miami, Florida, officials say.

Rescuers are combing the rubble in the search for survivors and were seen pulling a boy out alive.

It is unclear how many people were in the building at the time.

Article continues after advertisement

The complex in the town of Surfside was built in 1980. Out of 130 units, about half were affected by the collapse.

Fifty-one people believed to have been living in the building have not yet been contacted, County Commissioner José Díaz said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.