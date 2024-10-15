Mexico's lower house lawmakers pass bill

[Source: Reuters]

Lawmakers in Mexico’s lower house of Congress voted on Monday to approve legislation to implement a controversial judicial overhaul that will move the country to a system of judges elected by popular vote.

The so-called secondary legislation passed on a vote of 336 lawmakers in favor, with 123 against, powered by the large majority held by the ruling Morena party and its allies.

The sweeping judicial reform was amended to the country’s constitution last month, marking a major shake up for the country’s courts at every level, including the Supreme Court.

It will for the first time allow voters to elect all judges over the next three years, starting with elections next June.

The constitutional overhaul was championed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who argued the overhaul was needed to better serve the interests of ordinary citizens.

Critics countered that electing judges will end the judiciary’s political independence while undermining investor confidence in Mexico.