[Source: The Mainichi]

Search teams have pulled a young man from the rubble in hard-hit Kahramanmaras.

Albert Sachma, who is 26, was rescued early on Friday morning, according to Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel.

He’d been trapped for some 96 hours in the collapsed building in the city’s Dolgaderoglu district.

Sachma was taken to hospital.