World
Maharashtra state to see curfew and weekend lockdown
April 5, 2021 9:36 am
The Indian state of Maharashtra will see tighter restrictions from Monday following a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections.
A night time curfew will be enforced and the state will be under a full lockdown on weekends.
India saw its highest day of infections since mid-September on Sunday, with 93,249 new cases.
More than half of those were in Maharashtra, which has India’s largest city Mumbai as its capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked a specialist teams to visit the state and investigate why there has been such a severe spike there.
Some 165,000 people have died of COVID-19 in India, and there have been 12.5 million confirmed infections.
This is Maharashtra’s second full lockdown and government officials had been warning the move was imminent for some time.