World

Labour urges probe into claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan guarantee

January 23, 2023 7:30 am

[Source: BBC]

Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee, weeks before the then-PM recommended him for the role.

The Sunday Times says Richard Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson.

Mr Sharp said he had “simply connected” people and there was no conflict of interest.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said he did not receive financial advice from Mr Sharp.

He also dismissed Labour’s suggestion Mr Johnson could have breached the code of conduct for MPs “through failing to appropriately declare the arrangement” on his Parliamentary register of interests.

On Sunday the Cabinet Office said Mr Sharp was appointed following a “rigorous appointments process” and all the correct recruitment processes were followed.

Labour’s chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, asking for “an urgent investigation into the facts of this case”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that “of course perception matters”. But he added Mr Sharp was an “incredibly accomplished, incredibly successful individual”, and there was “no doubt he was appointed on merit”.

He also said it was not “unusual for someone to be politically active prior to their appointment to senior BBC positions”.

Mr Sharp declined to appear on Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday but told the show “the claim that there was anything financial involved is not true”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson travelled to Ukraine on Sunday to visit parts of Kyiv and meet with President Zelensky.

Mr Johnson was reported to be in financial difficulty in late 2020.

The Sunday Times says multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth – a distant cousin of Mr Johnson – raised with Mr Sharp the idea of acting as Mr Johnson’s guarantor for a loan. It is not clear where the loan agreement itself came from.

Mr Sharp – a Conservative Party donor who at the time was applying to be the chairman of the BBC – contacted Simon Case, the then-cabinet secretary and head of the civil service. The paper says a due diligence process was then instigated.

The Cabinet Office later wrote a letter telling Mr Johnson to stop seeking Mr Sharp’s advice about his personal finances, given the forthcoming BBC appointment, the Times says. BBC News has not seen the letter.

On Sunday afternoon a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Mr Sharp reminded the cabinet secretary about the BBC appointment process and asked for advice given his existing relationship with Boris Johnson.

“They agreed that he could not take part in discussions involving the then prime minister, given the appointment process. This was accepted by Mr Sharp to avoid any conflict or appearance of any conflict of interest and the then prime minister was advised accordingly.”

According to the Times, Mr Sharp, Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson had dinner together at Chequers before the loan guarantee was finalised, although they deny the PM’s finances were discussed then.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Mr Sharp was announced as the government’s choice for the new BBC chairman in January 2021. The government’s choice is ultimately decided by the prime minister, on the advice of the culture secretary, who is in turn advised by a panel.

The BBC chairman heads the board that sets the corporation’s strategic direction and upholds its independence.

Candidates for such publicly-appointed roles are required to declare any conflicts of interest.

In a statement, Mr Sharp said: “There is not a conflict when I simply connected, at his request, Mr Blyth with the cabinet secretary and had no further involvement whatsoever.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Richard Sharp was appointed as chairman of the BBC following a rigorous appointments process including assessment by a panel of experts, constituted according to the public appointments code.

“There was additional pre-appointment scrutiny by a House of Commons Select Committee which confirmed Mr Sharp’s appointment. All the correct recruitment processes were followed.

“The recruitment process is set out clearly and transparently in the governance code on public appointments and overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.”

Labour had already written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards calling for an investigation into the reports Mr Blyth had set up the loan guarantee.

The guarantee is a promise by one party – known as a guarantor – to assume the debt obligation of a borrower if that borrower defaults.

In her letter to the commissioner, Ms Dodds cites the Sunday Times story, saying she was concerned that Mr Johnson may have breached rules “by asking for an individual to facilitate a guarantee on a loan whom he would later appoint to a senior public role”.

She said that a “lack of transparency” may “give the impression that this was a quid pro quo arrangement, something which would undermine the integrity of the democratic process, and calls into question the process by which the chairman of the BBC was appointed”.

Shadow culture minister Lucy Powell has also sent a letter to the Commissioner for Public Appointments to look into the selection process for the chair of the BBC.

She wrote: “It is vital that the public and Parliament can have trust in this process and it is free from any real or perceived conflict of interest.”

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Richard Sharp has never given any financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor has Mr Johnson sought any financial advice from him. There has never been any remuneration or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this or any other service.

“Mr Johnson did indeed have dinner with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what? Big deal.

“All Mr Johnson’s financial arrangements have been properly declared and registered on the advice of officials.”

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC plays no role in the recruitment of the chair and any questions are a matter for the government.”

 

Transnational crime remains a constant battle

Reinstating ATS workers will be unconstitutional: Sayed-Khaiyum

Sayed-Khaiyum against the use of vernacular in parliament

More children to go through life-saving surgeries

It is okay to be Chinese: PM

Site clearing commences for Tavela upgrading project

Band helps raise funds for back to school

Mercy Commission discussions ongoing, says AG

Diggers intended to construct farm roads vandalised

Budget for new ministries questioned

Vosarogo hits out at the former AG

Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

Kemu Valetini on short term contract with Drua

Favorites bundled out of Australian Open

Gunners still in control of league title race

Labour urges probe into claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan guarantee

NZ, Spain through to quarter-final

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone thrill at Auckland Mt Smart

Monterey Park shooting: Local residents in shock and sorrow

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

NZ to face Fiji in U17 semi-final

Black Ferns win Hamilton 7s Womens title

Fiji U17 a match away from World Cup

Six more classified documents seized at Biden home

Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'

Jalal receives international award

Fijiana taken out by Great Britain

Australia takes Fiji out

Top seed Swiatek and Gauff out of Australian Open

India asks Twitter to block links of BBC film critical of Modi

Injury still a concern for Baby Bula Boys

FRCS to be seen as collaborative organization: Prasad

Smith stuns Eubank in Manchester with stoppage win

PS appointment concerning, says Sayed-Khaiyum

Sundance goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Several arrests following drug operations

Duo arrested for alleged vehicle theft

Late professor Brij Lal’s ashes to be interred in Labasa

Time’s Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund

Brazil's army chief sacked after congress riots

Argentina upset Fiji in quarter-final

High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says

Sydney beaches close after shark attacks dolphin

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

Fijiana bows out

Uphill battle looms for New Zealand's next PM

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Having control will be the focus says Gollings

Ferguson scores late goal for Brighton

COC to decide tribunal judge: Turaga

Djokovic defies all odds in Australian Open

Rabuka hopeful of Kiribati’s return to PIF

Opposition concerned about uncertainty in TELS repayments

Former AG claims assault on the constitution

Fiji, Fijiana through to quarter-finals

Fijiana thrash PNG as Rokotuisiga scores four on debut

Fiji to preserve Pacific and its people: PM

No unfair dismissal of workers: Turaga

Demand for commercial lots in Labasa

California celebrates first official Lunar New Year

Unions pleased with Ministry’s commitment

Solo-Mums Project resumes

Marama starts season, Skipper in June

Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

Fiji remain undefeated in pool stage

Fijiana falls to host

No Leopard tanks for Ukraine as NATO allies fail to agree

Måneskin show the dark side of fame' on new album

UK PM fined for not wearing seatbelt

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived

Kubuna-I-Wai welcomes AG

Investors to be given equal opportunity: Kamikamica

Double win in the bag for Fiji

Play to our strengths: Timo

WAF working to restore water

Project to benefit over 50 people

‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring

Fijiana put on a show in first win

Musk on trial says his tweets don’t always affect Tesla stock

Ed Sheeran releases tribute to friend Jamal Edwards on SBTV

U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive

Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1m over Clinton lawsuit

Courteeners album tops chart 15 years after release

Fiji finesse past France

Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia

PM holds fruitful discussion with Kiribati President

Chris Hipkins to become Labour leader, replace Ardern as PM

Safe source of water for Vunisavisavi villagers

Fiji confident to run out in Hamilton

Kurtley Beale stood down from rugby

Germany thrash South Korea

Kamikamica puts Dr. Reddy on notice

Former Barcelona defender detained on suspicion of sexual assault

Digicel hopeful of a result

Nabavatu relocation to be done this year: Vosarogo

Positive approach needed: Doctor Krupali

Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Unions raise concerns to PM at welcome ceremony

Rabuka in Kiribati on a mission

Possession game for Baby Bula Boys

Drowning statistics alarming: Tabuya

Rodu steps up preparation for new season

13 sexual offence cases recorded this year

Davids back for Blitzboks in Hamilton

Apted not commenting on COC matters

Record-breaking cane toad found in Queensland

Evacuation center to benefit Nabilo villagers

Biden breaks silence on his handling of classified documents: 'I have no regrets'

Priyanka Jones-Chopra reveals harsh criticism over use of a surrogate to have a baby

U.S. hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries

Guardians can apply for assistance from Monday

UNICEF assures support for youth development

Netflix offers pay package of up to $385,000 for flight attendant

Bollywood's 'king of hearts' aims for epic comeback

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

Special taskforce handling former AG case

Drua looking for another halfback

Inclusivity is crucial, says AG

Traders warned against unethical business practices

Mateisuva believes Fiji U17 can qualify for World Cup

Tailevu provincial scholarship program returns

Jacinda Ardern: 'I slept well for the first time in a long time'

Team Fiji ready for Zonal Chess in Australia

TC Irene further weakens

At least 145 people feared dead after Congo boat sinking

TVNZ CEO, Clarke Gayford banned from entering Russia

Former Fiji resident opens skin care company in Nadi

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads race for BAFTA awards

Vosarogo calls for more investment in the Northern Division

Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case

Support your child urges Police Force

Netflix’s 4Q subscribers surge, long-time CEO passes baton

France: Over 1 million march against raising retirement age

Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards

Protesters stream to Peru capital demanding president resign

Palestinian teacher shot while giving first aid to militant

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

Jacinda Ardern leaves mixed legacy as she resigns as New Zealand prime minister

Two people seriously injured in Auckland shooting

Olympics objective for Fijiana 7s

CID to resume investigation of former Attorney General

Manchester City closes gap on Premier League leaders

People are free to protest: PM

Shankar inspired by coach’s match day advice

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Businesses see potential in the coffee industry

Rishi Sunak sorry for not wearing seat belt in moving car

Delegation focuses on bringing Kiribati back to PIFS

Former Tottenham defender Walkes dies aged 25

Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both score in Saudi exhibition

SoE suspended with full pay

Casper Ruud knocked out by Jenson Brooksby in upset

Ministry records 15 COVID cases

Education is the key: Kedrayate

PS appointments based on merit: Rokovada

EU assembly wants special court for Russia’s war in Ukraine

Climate misinformation ‘rocket boosters’ on Musk’s Twitter

Netherlands, England make Hockey World Cup quarter-final

Former SODELPA members withdraw case

ADRA training pay off

Ireland’s WhatsApp penalty highlights EU privacy turmoil

EU’s Breton warns TikTok CEO: Comply with new digital rules

Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids

Wait for confirmation from Government: PM

US set to finalize massive security aid package for Ukraine

Discipline focus for Baby Bula Boys

First sports exhibition of the year for French Embassy

Year 13 exam results out tomorrow

Stop-work order lift is concerning: Reddy

MoH to resolve existing issues at CWM

Crichton to join Kikau at Bulldogs next year

Former AG in the country

Xinfa ticks all the boxes: Vosarogo

Carole Baskin’s ‘dead’ husband found alive and well

Tailevu focused on economic empowerment: Tudravu

TC Irene is weakening: Fiji Met

Former SODELPA members withdraw case

Berlin sets condition for U.S. on exports of German tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's president Zelensky addresses Davos forum after fatal helicopter crash

Russia forces push forward despite ‘colossal losses’

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland opposite her father, Elvis

Silktails’ three-year ambition achieved

Vosarogo calls for urgency in Nabouwalu project

PSC to reshuffle permanent secretaries positions

NCC ready to kick-off

FASA hopes for dialogue, ATS tight-lipped

Rabuka committed to fulfilling PIF goals

Kim Kardashian buys necklace worn by Princess Diana

All Blacks 7s out to put on a show

Construction industry optimistic of turnaround

Church of England bishops refuse to allow same-sex marriages

Amazon to lay off staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by end of day

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down

Work together, Vasu tells Provincial Council

TC Irene intensifies into category 2 system

Coel, Cruz, Federer, Lipa and Wintour are Met Gala chairs