King Charles III promises to follow Queen's selfless duty

King Charles was accompanied by his wife the Queen Consort while he addressed MPs and peers [Source: PA Media]

King Charles III promised to follow the late Queen’s “selfless duty” in his first address to both Houses of Parliament as monarch.

The King said Parliament was the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy” as he spoke in front of 900 MPs and peers at Westminster Hall.

It followed condolences from speakers of the House of Commons and Lords.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons speaker, said “as deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper”.

Addressing the King on behalf of MPs, Sir Lindsay added: “We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government.

“We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty.”

The King, in his response, said: “While very young, Her Late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

State trumpeters played a fanfare as King Charles made his way through Westminster Hall at 10:25 BST while the Royal Standard was raised in place of the half mast.