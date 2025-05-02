Jordanian sentenced to six years in US prison

[Source: Reuters]

A Jordanian national in Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to six years in U.S. federal prison for threats against and attacks on businesses over their perceived support for Israel, the U.S. Justice Department said.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Rights advocates have noted rising threats in the U.S. against Jews, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians and Israelis since the start of U.S. ally Israel’s war in Gaza after an October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Article continues after advertisement

CONTEXT

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 44, described by prosecutors as “a Jordanian national residing illegally in Orlando,” broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, in June 2024, according to prosecutors. He caused more than $450,000 in damage, the Justice Department said in a statement.

He also broke doors and threatened other businesses.

He was arrested in July 2024, charged in August and pleaded guilty in December.

KEY QUOTES

“According to court documents, beginning around June 2024, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support for Israel,” the Justice Department said.

“Wearing a mask, under the cover of night, Hnaihen smashed the glass front doors of businesses and left behind “Warning Letters.””

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.