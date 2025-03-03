Israel blocks aid into Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates

[Source: Reuters - A truck carrying aid drives, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip]

Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on Sunday as a standoff over the truce that has halted fighting for the past six weeks escalated, with Hamas calling on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier that it had adopted a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the

Ramadan and Passover periods, hours after the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire expired.

If agreed, the truce would halt fighting until the end of the Ramadan fasting period around March 31 and the Jewish Passover holiday around April 20.

The truce would be conditional on Hamas releasing half of the living and dead hostages on the first day, with the remainder released at the conclusion, if an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas says it is committed to the originally agreed ceasefire that had been scheduled to move into a second phase, with negotiations aimed at a permanent end to the war, and it has rejected the idea of a temporary extension to the 42-day truce.

Reflecting the fragility of the ceasefire deal, local health officials said Israeli gunfire had killed four Palestinians in separate attacks in the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said that “suspects” were identified close to its troops in northern Gaza and that they had planted a bomb. It added that an airstrike was carried out to “eliminate the threat.”

