Indian variant: Second jabs could be brought forward to tackle rise

Second vaccine doses could be brought forward and local restrictions introduced to help tackle the India variant in the worst-affected areas, the government has said.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the UK would “flex” its jabs programme to where it was best utilised.

This could also include vaccinating younger people in multi-generational households, he told BBC Breakfast.

Public Health England has recorded 1,313 UK cases of the India variant.

The figures released on Thursday are more than double the 520 cases recorded by PHE up to 5 May.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said there was “no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine”.

But it also said ministers “cannot rule out reimposing economic and social restrictions at a local or regional level if evidence suggests they are necessary to contain or suppress a variant which escapes the vaccine”.

It said ministers were also considering bringing forward second doses for people who are eligible.

Mr Zahawi said pilots of vaccinating younger people in multi-generational households in Luton had been successful.

Asked whether local lockdowns were being considered, the vaccines minister said nothing was “off the table”, including further regional or national measures.

However, he said surge testing was the “most effective way” of dealing with variants.

Surge testing is already taking place in 15 areas across England. This is when increased testing and enhanced contact tracing is carried out in specific locations to try to prevent the spread of outbreaks.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no evidence to suggest England’s planned lockdown easing could not go ahead.

The next major easing of restrictions is due to take place on 17 May.

On Thursday, the UK reported another 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and a further 2,657 cases.

Almost 36 million people have also received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and on Friday PHE said vaccines had saved 11,700 lives and stopped 33,000 people becoming seriously ill with the disease in England.