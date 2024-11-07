Harris urges Americans to accept results and honor democracy

[Source: BBC]

Kamala Harris has addressed America this morning for the first time since Donald Trump’s decisive election victory.

Harris stresses to the thousands that turned up to hear her at Howard University to accept the result of the election, stating she and President Joe Biden have congratulated the president-elect.

She adds that it is a fundamental principle of democracy to accept results.

The outgoing Vice President tells her supporters that her campaign was intentional about “building communities and building coalitions,” and for that she is proud of the race that she and her team were able to run.

Harris says in America, they owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the Constitution of the United States and loyalty to their conscience and God.



She says while she concedes this election, she does not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.

She says that despite her loss against Trump, she won’t be stopping her fight for the issues she’s campaigned on.

Harris says America will never give up the fight for democracy, for the rule of law, for equal justice, and the rights and freedoms that “must be respected and upheld.”

The vice president says her team is united in its love for America and enthusiasm and joy in their fight for the country’s future.

She has also emphasized their commitment to a peaceful transition of power.