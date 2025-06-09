Gaza's hungry children slide towards starvation as emergency treatments dwindle

[Source: Reuters]

The hunger crisis in Gaza is at a tipping point, with critically low supplies of fortified milk and special nutritious pastes exacerbating food shortages and pushing greater numbers of children into starvation, according to aid agencies, malnutrition experts and the United Nations.

Almost two years since Israel’s invasion, famine was formally confirmed for the first time in parts of Gaza on Friday with almost a quarter of the population facing starvation, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the main global hunger monitor working with the U.N. and other aid agencies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.