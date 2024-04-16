Fourth body found weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse

[Source: BBC]

A fourth victim from last month’s Baltimore bridge collapse has been recovered after salvage crews located the body trapped in one of the missing construction vehicles underwater.

Six people died when the Francis Scott Key Bridge fell on 26 March after it was struck by a large container ship.

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the incident, sources told the BBC’s US partner CBS.

It will examine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Federal agents have been present at the site since that time, the sources said.

Eight construction workers were on the bridge when it was struck by the Dali container vessel, plunging them into the waters below.

Two were rescued on the day while the bodies of two more were recovered two days later. A third body, that of Maynor Yasir Suazo Sandoval, was found earlier this month.

The fourth victim was positively identified on Monday by the chief medical examiner’s office, a day after the remains were recovered.

The family does not want the name to be released, said officials leading the salvage work.

“As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognise each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member,” said Colonel Roland Butler, Jr, superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, on Monday evening.

Also on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed the “FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorised law enforcement activity”.

No further information will be shared publicly on the investigation at this time, the spokesperson said.

Erek Barron, the US Attorney in Maryland who is aiding the FBI investigation, said his office would not comment.

But he said “the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible”.