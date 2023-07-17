World

Four dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh's Buriganga river

Reuters

July 17, 2023 6:08 pm

[Source: Reuters]

At least four people died after a boat carrying 20 people sank in Bangladesh’s Buriganga river near the capital Dhaka on Sunday, a fire service official said.

Most of the passengers were believed to have swum ashore as the water bus sank close to the bank, according to fire service official Anwarul Islam.

Four bodies have been recovered and the rescue operation is ongoing, police official Sahabuddin Kabir told Reuters.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, police said.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the site as rescuers in multiple boats scanned the river with flashlights, according to a Reuters witness.

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

Police officers accused of alleged attempted rape remanded

Concerns raised over social welfare fraud

Man dies after losing control of vehicle

WUFP & APP comply

Police issues scam alert

Empower Pacific spearheads training program

IMO reaches consensus on carbon levy

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

Fiji records 87 percent occupancy

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Jason Aldean, 'feeling a lot better’

Four dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh's Buriganga river

Mexican journalist shot to death in car in Acapulco, local media report

From ‘The Nanny’ to Hollywood union boss

Habosi back in camp

Northland attributes strength to vanua support

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with look-alike daughter

Two DFPL games at Ratu Cakobau Park

All roads lead to a home World Cup for New Zealand's Chance

National's pothole policy about finding 'balance between safety and efficiency' - Brown

Warriors' Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

Mobil announces promotion winners

‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

Iran's morality police to resume headscarf patrols

Flash floods in the northeast, heatwave intensifies

Behind the staggering success of MrBeast

Two police officers front court for alleged attempted rape

Second firefighter dies amid record blazes

Demolition of 300-year-old Iraq mosque minaret for road expansion enrages locals

South African give life to fashion waste

Hundreds of Durban homes destroyed in South Africa

Need to work extra hard for a spot: Nasilasila

Artist uses mountain slopes as his canvas

Engineers Fiji facing lack of quality graduates

Suva next for Skipper Cup champs

All postponed DFPL matches to be played

Fiji will discuss its trade policies with WTO

Microsoft signs agreement to keep Call of Duty on Playstation

Another gold and bronze for Weightlifting Fiji

Audit to determine safety at PRB flats

Strycova wins doubles title

New law to protect knowledge and culture

Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

China kindergarten stabbing: Six dead in Lianjiang

Master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Twitter's cash flow still negative, says Musk

Can US and China set aside rivalry for climate action?

Climate of change brings new British wine

Nine bodies recovered from flooded tunnel

Two lives lost in separate accidents

Police concerned with increase in loitering

Tourism Fiji gets recognition

PACT welcomes $2 million funding

Drag queens compete for top prize

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle La Palma wildfire

Chinese military-run hospital ship arrives in Kiribati

'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe

US Embassy issues security alert

Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial

No Skipper Cup this week

Golden lift for Rainibogi

Fijians under Labour Mobility Scheme to access FNPF

PM apologizes for budget shortfalls

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka

Success comes with sacrifice and perseverance; Taginaqali

Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory

Psychological first aid provided to accident witnesses

Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Budget promotes agriculture as a business: FCLC

UAE to increase cooperation with Fiji

Tago, Jenkins fire as Panthers withstand Dolphins to remain on top

Search for man suspected of killing 4 people

Draw for Navua and Tavua

Health Ministry addresses critical infrastructure issues

Empowering resource owners is vital: Koroi

2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands

Cuvu U18 to face Natabua in West final

PIF members discuss the final draft

Cakaudrove next for Northland

Johnson stars as Warriors thump Sharks to send statement

UK councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

China’s Shein hit with RICO, a law used for organised crime

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20

Weightlifting Fiji wins medals in India

Israel's Netanyahu suffers dehydration after holiday in heatwave

Lautoka extends DFPL lead

RFMF farewells Pearls trio

World Cup players aim to break down barriers for working mothers

Police officers charged for alleged attempted rape

FBC records $1million profit

Crime rates decline in Capital City

Pope approves Shanghai bishop as Vatican chides China for lack of consultation

Discussing suicide with empathy and care

Police assists in rescue effort

Canada's 'Hollywood North' hurt by twin strikes in US

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Police release alarming road fatality statistics

Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat in US Southwest

Elon Musk says Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops 50%

Tailevu records second successive win

LTA Board meets Western bus operators

Two DFPL games postponed

QVS and LMS U18 final in Eastern Zone

Make our roads safe again: Tuinaceva

All Blacks beat old foes in Auckland

Twenty regional trainers completed trainers' program

Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Coates bags three as Storm strike Roosters

Police notes drop in crime rate

Skipper Cup champs fall at home

US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now

Members vote in favour of industrial action

Safety concerns prompt talks of relocating families

Silktails inch closer to RMC semifinals

Reynolds shines as Broncos outclass Bulldogs

Labasa holds Suva

Youth arrested for alleged illicit drug possession

NBA star Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

US House to weigh bill allowing older pilots

Hollywood's diversity push is guilt driven: Kapur

Biden 2024 campaign says it has $77 million in the bank

'Pay up!:' Hollywood actors, writers team on picket lines

Police welcomes amended nightclub hours

Flying Fijians end week at sand dunes

FIU reports politically exposed individual to FICAC

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Separate fire incidents destroy homes

Fiji hockey teams qualify for World Cup

Christopher Nolan says he will not make films during strike

Four teams for Women's BOG

France celebrates Bastille Day

England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold

Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

Biden forgives $39 billion in US student debt using program tweak

Robbie, Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

One in four UK single-parent households unable to afford food

Nokia misses second-quarter expectations

US Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum

Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud

Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Selection headache for Raiwalui

Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

Study to revive the rail system

Radrodro defends his decision on PS appointment

Vanua Korolevu embraces budget inclusion of allowances

Fiji U20 finishes10th

Ponga all class as Knights torch Wests Tigers

Suva continues winning form

Farrell to create history for Fiji

Alcaraz mauls Medvedev and sets his sights on Djokovic in dream final

England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

‘Sex and the City’ at 25

The twisty ‘Full Circle’ goes around

Deep-sea mining threatens tuna fisheries - study

Good news for iTaukei living overseas

Voter registration made easy

Fierce competition within Flying Fijians

Mandy Moore spots thief allegedly stealing

Government intent on tackling NCD crisis: Lalabalavu

Fiji hockey to play in Bronze medal play-offs

Rally to bring westerners together through netball

Village Improvement Scheme is back

Work in progress to regulate sale of industrial glue

Climate Change Act targets community-focused approach

New African Football League to start on Oct. 20

Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

Counterfeit passports, driver licences made in NZ used by international criminals

Who the Emmys surprisingly overlooked

Mick Fleetwood performs ‘Songbird’

Liquor amendment bill passed

FIU records $252m worth of suspected transactions

Teacher strikes likely to end in England

UN uncovers 87 bodies

Cory Monteith remembered on tenth anniversary

Habosi to miss Tonga Test

Water Resource Tax raises revenue: Prasad

Nand challenges government to deliver promise

Pearls to face Silver Ferns, Jamaica in training matches

New child department to increase children's visibility

Thai democracy; parliament fails to elect new prime minister

FNPF appoints new Chief Investment Officer

Tailevu wary of newcomers

Rehabilitation on Heritage sites

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial

20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup

Dragons, Jedi and zombies find a seat at the awards table

Microsoft-Activision faces blow to bid to buy Call of Duty maker

Khloé Kardashian teases possible return of brother Rob

Chopped fingertip mailed to French president’s residence

Nawaqanitawase to start for Argentina clash

Matt Damon ‘fell into a depression’