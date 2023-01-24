World

For first-term Georgia prosecutor a historic decision looms in Trump election investigation

CBS News

January 24, 2023 12:22 pm

FILE: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury on May 2, 2022, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his allies following the 2020 election.

The prosecutor overseeing the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election could face perhaps the biggest decision of her career in coming days, as a Georgia judge Tuesday will consider whether to make public a special purpose grand jury’s report on the matter.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis two weeks ago received the findings from the special purpose grand jury, an investigatory body that can recommend charges but cannot indict.

The panel’s report follows a monthslong investigation that included testimony from dozens of witnesses.

Article continues after advertisement

Willis, who is expected to appear in court Tuesday for the hearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, has remained tight-lipped on potential actions her office will take.

Her office could file criminal charges stemming from the findings of the report, possibly including charges against Trump.

No former president has been indicted in American history.

If Willis brings charges against the former president — and current contender for the 2024 nomination — she could be positioned to mount a high profile prosecution in a county courthouse that has previously permitted cameras and live television coverage.

The potential for it to become a riveting national spectacle, or even a circus, is hard to ignore.

Among other things, the investigation focused on a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

In addition to Trump, Willis’ office has indicated others have also faced legal scrutiny in the probe, including a group of 16 Georgia Republicans who participated in an alternate elector scheme, and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to court filings.

State and federal officials interviewed for the investigation include Raffensperger, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump.

Attorneys for Trump said in an emailed statement that they “will not be present nor participating in Tuesday’s hearing.

“To date, we have never been a part of this process. The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it important to speak with the President,” said the attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little.

“He was never subpoenaed nor asked to come in voluntarily by this grand jury or anyone in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump.”

The Fulton County investigation, and the decisions Willis makes on any charges, will be her most highly-scrutinized actions in the two years she’s served as district attorney and 17 years she previously served as a prosecutor in that office.

Willis graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1992 and Emory University School of Law in 1996.

She started working in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in 2001 and climbed the ranks over nearly two decades, serving in nearly every division of the office. She was lead prosecutor in over 100 jury trials and prosecuted hundreds of murder and other high-profile cases.

“The best trial lawyers have an ability to take a complicated set of facts, ingest them quickly and immediately identify the issues that are going to be the crux,” said former prosecutor Charlie Bailey, who worked under Willis for four years. “She [has] that ability in spades.”

Bailey said Willis was someone who younger prosecutors in Fulton County sought out for her unfiltered  advice.

“She had this corner office where people outside lined up, waiting for their turn. There were other great attorneys there but she was probably chief among equals in that department,” Bailey said.

One of Willis’ most well-known cases was the 2015 prosecution of 12 Atlanta Public School educators accused of conspiring to inflate students’ results on standardized tests.

All but one of the defendants were found guilty of racketeering and other crimes.

“She was no nonsense, determined, intelligent and driven,” said Linda Dunikoski, who prosecuted the Atlanta Public School scandal along with Willis and who is now senior assistant district attorney in Cobb County, Georgia. “[The prosecution] was controversial. People said teachers can’t be criminals.”

Willis left the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in 2018 and opened her own practice focused on criminal defense and family law. Two years later she ran for district attorney, challenging her longtime boss and mentor, six-term incumbent Paul Howard, who was embroiled in multiple scandals.

Bailey said he told her before the run, “You’re the only one that can do this. You have to run and you will win.”

“It is no small thing to run against someone that you worked under for so long, but she felt that she didn’t really have a choice. It was very tough and she did not pull any punches,” Bailey said.

She won, becoming the first woman to hold the position in Georgia’s most populous county.

Willis had been in office for less than two days when Trump called Raffensberger on Jan. 2, 2021, asking to “find” the votes needed to change the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

Dunikoski believes Willis had no choice but to investigate the call.

“When a crime has been brought to an elected official’s attention, they are obligated to investigate and that’s what she has done. She’s done the right thing,” Dunikoski said.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Willis sent letters to Raffensperger and other state officials informing them of her office’s probe into potential solicitation of election fraud, false statements, conspiracy and racketeering.

“You don’t get to come to Fulton County and commit crimes, and anyone who comes to Fulton County and commits a crime should be held responsible for their actions,” said Dunikoski.

Willis’ critics have accused the Democrat of pursuing Trump to heighten her national profile and further her political ambitions.

Trump has insisted his phone call was “perfect” and  called the investigation a “strictly political witch hunt.”

Her political career collided with her office’s investigation in July, when the judge overseeing the special purpose grand jury chastised Willis for hosting a fundraiser for Bailey, who at the time was a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor competing in a primary.

Judge Robert McBurney called the optics of Willis’ participation in the fundraiser “horrific.”

McBurney blocked Willis from pursuing an investigation into then-State Senator Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor who was among those implicated in the alternate elector scheme. Jones won the election against Bailey on Nov. 8.

But Bailey said he doesn’t believe politics will drive Willis’ decisions in the investigation.

“She believes Lady Justice is blind, and it doesn’t matter that the alleged crimes you’re talking about were committed by a president,” Bailey said.

“And so I think she would say it’s the most obvious thing in the world. It looks like crimes might have been committed. There’s at least enough to where we need to investigate. I have to do it.”

 

Fiji and the UK to foster stronger ties

AG defends appointment of FBC Chair

Australian Prime Minister lauds Bainimarama's accomplishments

Coalition government communicates daily: AG

Applications for transportation assistance closes today

Attempts to involve the RFMF Commander claims AG

FCCC calls for more submissions

RFMF Commander pays courtesy call on PM

32 percent increase in complaints

Sayed-Khaiyum tight-lipped on CID visit

Police investigate alleged rape of infant

For first-term Georgia prosecutor a historic decision looms in Trump election investigation

Egypt zoo overhaul plan raises animal welfare fears

Baselala awarded full-time Drua contract

Poland increases pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

Consumer Reports urges dark chocolate makers to reduce lead, cadmium levels

Transgender actress excited about new role

Alec Baldwin slammed for photo caption of wife and 6yo son

Afghanistan professor on girls' education: 'Men must stand up for women'

Ankle injury fails to deter Kumar

Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

Fiji Pearls training camp gets underway

Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO bid after Quran burning protest

Japan PM says country on the brink over falling birth rate

Rita Ora slams rumours of ‘throuple’

Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet

Blue Ivy takes stage with mom Beyoncé in Dubai

Hero who disarmed gunman had never seen a real gun

California police search shooter's home seeking motive for Asian dance hall massacre

Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Rublev

Dramatic comebacks in NBA matches

Germany, Korea through to quarter-finals

Spotify to announce layoffs as soon as this week

Turaga challenges Sayed-Khaiyum to file constitutional redress

Human Rights activist files complaint against Bainimarama

Injured players expected to return

Suspect found dead after dance studio attack

FCCC works on establishing PCRN

Netball Fiji launches website

Samples still in the lab for analysis

Brooke Shields reveals she was sexually assaulted decades ago

NZ police continues partnership with Fiji Police

Wakeham joins Koroisau at Wests Tigers

Hathaway, McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of ‘Eileen’

Protests in Peru becoming more violent

Pacific Education Ministers meets in March

In ‘Shortcomings,’ a chance for nuanced AAPI representation

Government can save, says Narube

Pope calls for end to violence in Peru

Workshop provides youth with historical knowledge

Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

NZ's incoming PM calls Ardern abuse 'abhorrent'

CID questions former AG

Kumar emphasizes on discipline ahead of semis

Non-compliance is higher in rural areas: Abraham

Germany would not block Poland sending tanks to Ukraine: Minister

Avatar crosses $2 billion mark in worldwide box office

Villagers to benefit from water project in Navua

Solo-Mums Project introduces evangelism programme

Fiji down to 8th place, in Pool D for Sydney

Rudr Prasad secures Blitz Chess title

There’s history to chase: Dolphins recruit Gildart

Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

PRF acknowledges PM’s efforts in waste management

The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like

Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt

Transnational crime remains a constant battle

FNPF Member Forum begins tomorrow

Every child deserves a chance at life: Tabuya

Kanye West reportedly travelling to Australia to meet his new wife’s family

Finance Minister refutes publication

Erdogan says Turkish elections to be held on May 14

Actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snow plough accident

Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

Kemu Valetini on short term contract with Drua

Favorites bundled out of Australian Open

Gunners still in control of league title race

Labour urges probe into claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan guarantee

NZ, Spain through to quarter-final

Reinstating ATS workers will be unconstitutional: Sayed-Khaiyum

Sayed-Khaiyum against the use of vernacular in parliament

More children to go through life-saving surgeries

It is okay to be Chinese: PM

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone thrill at Auckland Mt Smart

Monterey Park shooting: Local residents in shock and sorrow

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

NZ to face Fiji in U17 semi-final

Site clearing commences for Tavela upgrading project

Band helps raise funds for back to school

Black Ferns win Hamilton 7s Womens title

Fiji U17 a match away from World Cup

Six more classified documents seized at Biden home

Mercy Commission discussions ongoing, says AG

Diggers intended to construct farm roads vandalised

Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'

Budget for new ministries questioned

Vosarogo hits out at the former AG

Jalal receives international award

Fijiana taken out by Great Britain

Australia takes Fiji out

Top seed Swiatek and Gauff out of Australian Open

India asks Twitter to block links of BBC film critical of Modi

Injury still a concern for Baby Bula Boys

FRCS to be seen as collaborative organization: Prasad

Smith stuns Eubank in Manchester with stoppage win

PS appointment concerning, says Sayed-Khaiyum

Sundance goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Several arrests following drug operations

Duo arrested for alleged vehicle theft

Late professor Brij Lal’s ashes to be interred in Labasa

Time’s Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund

Brazil's army chief sacked after congress riots

Argentina upset Fiji in quarter-final

High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says

Sydney beaches close after shark attacks dolphin

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

Fijiana bows out

Uphill battle looms for New Zealand's next PM

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Having control will be the focus says Gollings

Ferguson scores late goal for Brighton

COC to decide tribunal judge: Turaga

Djokovic defies all odds in Australian Open

Rabuka hopeful of Kiribati’s return to PIF

Opposition concerned about uncertainty in TELS repayments

Former AG claims assault on the constitution

Fiji, Fijiana through to quarter-finals

Fijiana thrash PNG as Rokotuisiga scores four on debut

Fiji to preserve Pacific and its people: PM

No unfair dismissal of workers: Turaga

Demand for commercial lots in Labasa

California celebrates first official Lunar New Year

Unions pleased with Ministry’s commitment

Solo-Mums Project resumes

Marama starts season, Skipper in June

Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

Fiji remain undefeated in pool stage

Fijiana falls to host

No Leopard tanks for Ukraine as NATO allies fail to agree

Måneskin show the dark side of fame' on new album

UK PM fined for not wearing seatbelt

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived

Kubuna-I-Wai welcomes AG

Investors to be given equal opportunity: Kamikamica

Double win in the bag for Fiji

Play to our strengths: Timo

WAF working to restore water

Project to benefit over 50 people

‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring

Fijiana put on a show in first win

Musk on trial says his tweets don’t always affect Tesla stock

Ed Sheeran releases tribute to friend Jamal Edwards on SBTV

U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive

Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1m over Clinton lawsuit

Courteeners album tops chart 15 years after release

Fiji finesse past France

Amazon's AWS to invest $35 bln in Virginia

PM holds fruitful discussion with Kiribati President

Chris Hipkins to become Labour leader, replace Ardern as PM

Safe source of water for Vunisavisavi villagers

Fiji confident to run out in Hamilton

Kurtley Beale stood down from rugby

Germany thrash South Korea

Kamikamica puts Dr. Reddy on notice

Former Barcelona defender detained on suspicion of sexual assault

Digicel hopeful of a result

Nabavatu relocation to be done this year: Vosarogo

Positive approach needed: Doctor Krupali

Thousands march on Peru's capital as unrest spreads, building set ablaze

Unions raise concerns to PM at welcome ceremony

Rabuka in Kiribati on a mission

Possession game for Baby Bula Boys

Drowning statistics alarming: Tabuya

Rodu steps up preparation for new season

13 sexual offence cases recorded this year

Davids back for Blitzboks in Hamilton

Apted not commenting on COC matters

Record-breaking cane toad found in Queensland

Evacuation center to benefit Nabilo villagers

Biden breaks silence on his handling of classified documents: 'I have no regrets'

Priyanka Jones-Chopra reveals harsh criticism over use of a surrogate to have a baby

U.S. hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries

Guardians can apply for assistance from Monday

UNICEF assures support for youth development

Netflix offers pay package of up to $385,000 for flight attendant

Bollywood's 'king of hearts' aims for epic comeback

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

Special taskforce handling former AG case

Drua looking for another halfback

Inclusivity is crucial, says AG

Traders warned against unethical business practices

Mateisuva believes Fiji U17 can qualify for World Cup

Tailevu provincial scholarship program returns

Jacinda Ardern: 'I slept well for the first time in a long time'

Team Fiji ready for Zonal Chess in Australia

TC Irene further weakens