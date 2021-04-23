Final India flight before 'red list' travel ban arrives in UK

The last scheduled flight from India ahead of new coronavirus travel curbs has arrived in the UK.

India will be placed onto the UK’s travel “red list” from 04:00 BST on Friday, effectively banning travel.

It means UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights arriving from there must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

India has seen soaring infection rates, a rapidly rising death toll and the discovery of a new virus variant.

The country has seen the world’s highest number of daily recorded Covid cases. Six hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi have completely run out of oxygen – as doctors warn other hospitals have just a few hours’ of supply left.

The final scheduled commercial flight ahead of the rule change – Vistara flight VTI017 – landed at London’s Heathrow Airport at 18:48, according to FlightRadar24.