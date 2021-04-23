Home

Final India flight before 'red list' travel ban arrives in UK

| @BBCWorld
April 23, 2021 2:11 pm
The last scheduled flight from India ahead of new coronavirus travel curbs has arrived in the UK.

India will be placed onto the UK’s travel “red list” from 04:00 BST on Friday, effectively banning travel.

It means UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights arriving from there must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

India has seen soaring infection rates, a rapidly rising death toll and the discovery of a new virus variant.

The country has seen the world’s highest number of daily recorded Covid cases. Six hospitals in the Indian capital Delhi have completely run out of oxygen – as doctors warn other hospitals have just a few hours’ of supply left.

The final scheduled commercial flight ahead of the rule change – Vistara flight VTI017 – landed at London’s Heathrow Airport at 18:48, according to FlightRadar24.

