European leaders set to hold emergency summit on Ukraine

[ Source: BBC ]

European leaders are set to gather next week for an emergency summit on the war in Ukraine in response to concerns the US is moving ahead with Russia on peace talks that will lock out the continent.

Sir Keir Starmer, who is expected to attend the summit in Paris, said it was a “once-in-a-generation moment for our national security” and it was clear Europe must take a greater role in Nato.

It comes after Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine said European leaders would be consulted but not take part in any talks between US and Russia over ending the war.

US officials says Senior White House figures are also due to meet Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.