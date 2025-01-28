EU ministers agree to revive Rafah border mission

[Source: Reuters]

The European Union will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

“Everyone agrees that EUBAM Rafah can play a decisive role in supporting the ceasefire,” Kallas said.

“Today, EU Foreign Ministers agreed to redeploy it to the Rafah Crossing Point between Gaza and Egypt. This will allow a number of injured individuals to leave Gaza and receive medical care,” she added.

Article continues after advertisement

A civilian EU mission to help monitor the Rafah crossing was agreed in 2005 but suspended in June 2007 as a result of Hamas’ takeover of the Gaza Strip.

In its current stand-by mode, the mission has 10 international and eight local staff.