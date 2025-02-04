EU leaders agree to step up defence efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with an official on the day of an informal European Union leaders summit at Palais d'Egmont in Brussels, Belgium February 3, 2025. [Source: Reuters]

European Union leaders agreed on Monday to do more to bolster their defences against Russia and other threats by hiking spending and filling gaps in their military capabilities.

However, the leaders left largely unanswered the question of how their planned surge in defence spending would be paid for.

European countries have already ramped up defence spending in recent years, in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a growing view that they cannot rely so much on the United States to protect the continent in years to come.

Their efforts have been fuelled by questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to the NATO security alliance and by his demands for European nations to spend more on the continent’s defences.

The start of the EU summit was overshadowed by Trump declaring at the weekend that he will soon impose tariffs on imports from the EU, having ordered similar measures on goods from Canada and Mexico – which were paused on Monday – and from China.

The EU leaders agreed to focus on filling critical gaps in their defences such as air and missile defence, missiles, ammunition and military transport, Costa told reporters.

The leaders discussed how such priorities could be funded but did not reach a detailed agreement. The European Commission, however, agreed to look for flexibility in rules it oversees on EU countries’ public finances to make defence spending easier.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also took part in the Brussels talks.