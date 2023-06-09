Crucial IMO talks 'last chance' for global shipping

[Source: RNZ News]

A shipping industry expert says the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) climate summit in the United Kingdom next month is the last chance for the sector to get in line with global climate targets.

The IMO’s 175 member states will convene in London from 3-7 July for the 80th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) meeting to try to reach a historic agreement on shipping’s climate ambition.

The global shipping regulator has been revising its initial climate strategy for shipping, aiming to halve emissions from ships by 2050.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global greenhouse gas emissions must fall rapidly before 2030, in order to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C goal and avoid catastrophic climate change.