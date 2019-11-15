Home

World

COVID-19 dampens New Year celebration globally

| @BBCWorld
January 1, 2021 8:37 am
[Source: BBC]

Restrictions are being placed on New Year festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Fireworks displays and other public gatherings have been canceled from Sydney to New York.

Festivities are being particularly muted in Europe, amid fears over a new more contagious strain of the disease.



France has mobilized 100,000 police to break up New Year’s Eve parties and enforce a night-time curfew.

More than 1.8 million people have died of the virus across the world since the start of the pandemic a year ago. More than 81 million cases have been reported.

