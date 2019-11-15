COVID-19 dampens New Year celebration globally

Restrictions are being placed on New Year festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new spikes in coronavirus cases.

Fireworks displays and other public gatherings have been canceled from Sydney to New York.

Festivities are being particularly muted in Europe, amid fears over a new more contagious strain of the disease.

Article continues after advertisement

France has mobilized 100,000 police to break up New Year’s Eve parties and enforce a night-time curfew.

More than 1.8 million people have died of the virus across the world since the start of the pandemic a year ago. More than 81 million cases have been reported.