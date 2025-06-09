Costa Rica to start building massive El Salvador-inspired prison

Source: Reuters

Costa Rica will begin construction this year on a new maximum-security prison inspired by the El Salvador mega-prison at the center of that country’s crackdown on crime, Costa Rica’s Justice Minister Gerald Campos said on Wednesday.

Costa Rica, long considered to be the safest nation in Central America, is grappling with a wave of homicides that have been attributed to drug gang violence. In 2023, it registered its highest-ever homicide rate, and opinion polls rank insecurity as the public’s top concern, positioning the issue as a central theme for national elections coming in 2026.

The Salvadoran government is providing technical assistance for the project, Campos said. The new prison is necessary because current facilities are nearly 30% overpopulated, creating conditions that allow incarcerated leaders to continue running criminal enterprises, he said.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we don’t do this, the system is going to collapse, and we risk internal conflicts, hostage taking, and riots,” Campos told a congressional committee.

The new facility, named the Center for High Containment of Organized Crime (CACCO), has been designed to hold 5,100 inmates, increasing Costa Rica’s prison capacity by 40%.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.