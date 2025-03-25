China’s diplomatic vision for global cooperation and peace

[Source: Xinhua]

In the ever-changing global landscape of 2025, China’s diplomatic strategies are taking centre stage, driven by President Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Minister Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that over the past year, China’s head-of-state diplomacy, which is regarded as the highest form of foreign policy, yielded significant results, marking a pivotal moment in global relations.

This year, China will celebrate several key anniversaries and global milestones, and its President continues to set the tone for China’s international role, positioning it as a strong advocate for peace, multilateralism, and global cooperation.

Last year, China hosted several monumental diplomatic events, which strengthened its ties with the global South.

The Foreign Minister said the numerous international events that it would be hosting, all highlighted China’s commitment to fostering solidarity and shared progress.

Wand adds that the events would set a new benchmark for cooperation, drawing the world closer together, especially emerging nations.

He noted that President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic travels also made a significant impact, with visits to Europe, Central Asia, the BRICS nations, and Latin America.

In addition to these international engagements, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that the Chinese President held more than 130 diplomatic meetings with world leaders, signalling new ties between China and the global community.

Wang said that as China navigated an increasingly unpredictable world, the PRC President emphasized that the country will stand firm on the right side of history, prioritizing human progress and stability.

“we’re living in a changing and turbulent world where certainty is becoming a scarce resource. the choices made by countries, especially major countries will determine the trajectory of our times and shape the future of the world.”

He said that with a population of 1.4 billion, China remained unwavering in its pursuit of national rejuvenation, asserting that no external pressure or provocations could deter its resolve.

The Foreign Affairs Minister added that in the face of global uncertainty, China was positioning itself as a progressive force, committed to promoting international fairness and justice.

“China stands firm on the side of international justice and resolutely opposes power politics in hegemony history should move forward not backwards, a big country should honour its international obligations and fulfil its due responsibilities it should not put selfish interests before principles still less will is the power to bully the weak”

Wang also noted that China advocated for a global governance system rooted in consultation, shared benefits, and respect for the rule of law which aims to build a more just and equitable world order, challenging power politics and unilateralism.

He added that China’s commitment to significant strides in fostering the Global South’s unity through various initiatives, including the Belt and Road

Initiative and the Global Development, Security, and Civilization Initiatives.

The minister says that over 100 countries have supported these efforts, demonstrating the widespread endorsement of China’s vision for a shared future.

He states the country has consistently advocated for strengthening the UN’s authority and ensuring that smaller nations’ voices are heard on the world stage.

Wang says that this year China’s diplomatic efforts will continue to be guided by its core principles: respect, peace, and win-win cooperation.

The PRC’s Minister notes China’s forward-looking diplomacy reflects its belief that a peaceful, prosperous future is not just a possibility, but a shared responsibility.

He highlights that with the world facing complex challenges, China’s diplomatic path is clear: through mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to global peace aiming to contribute to a more stable, just, and interconnected world.

