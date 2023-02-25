China coal mine death toll rises to six, 47 missing

[Source: Reuters]

China’s Inner Mongolia region ordered inspections at all of its open-pit mines, after at least six people were killed in a landslide at a coal mine, with 47 others still missing.

The mine, operated by small local firm Xinjing Coal Mining Co, collapsed in an avalanche of rock on Wednesday, leaving workers buried under a pile of debris.

Six people had been pulled out alive by 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on Thursday, state media reported.

The mine was buried under a pile of debris half a kilometre (1,600 feet) wide and an estimated 80 meters (260 feet) high, said state broadcaster CCTV.

A second landslide halted rescue efforts, state media reported, with the risk of more collapses very high.

Around half of Inner Mongolia’s coal mines are open-pit operations. It was unclear if the mines will continue operating during the safety inspections.