Channel migrants: PM calls on France to take back people who make crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on France to agree to “take back” people who cross the Channel to the UK.

The PM said he had written to French President Emmanuel Macron setting out five steps to “move further and faster” to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s tragedy where 27 people died.

A returns agreement for those who cross the Channel would have an “immediate and significant impact”, he added.

Earlier a government source said the UK and France had held “positive” talks.

Wednesday’s incident marked the biggest loss of life by drowning in the English Channel on record and included 17 men, seven women – one of whom was pregnant – and three children.

British officials are travelling to France later on Thursday to meet their equivalents and talk about how they can better work together.

The Home Office said Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French opposite number, Gerald Darmanin, will meet on Sunday.