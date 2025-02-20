Canada refugee claims drop as country issues fewer visas

[Source: Reuters]

Refugee claims in Canada are dropping from historic highs as the country grants fewer visas and advocates worry legitimate claimants are being left stranded with few good options.

About 11,840 people filed refugee claims in Canada in January, down from a high of 19,821 in July, Immigration and Refugee Board data shows. This was the lowest monthly figure since September 2023.

Canada is publicly discouraging asylum-seekers and clamping down on the visas it issues, aiming to gradually reduce the population and reduce strain on services amid a broader backlash against migrants.

Last year Canada issued about 1.5 million visitor visas, down from about 1.8 million in 2023, according to government data.

The decline was particularly sharp for certain countries that have been significant sources of asylum-seekers, Reuters analysis shows.

The number of visitor visas granted to Bangladeshi citizens dropped to 27,975 from 45,322; Haitians dropped to 5,487 from 8,984; Nigerians, to 51,828 from 79,378.

Visitor visas to some countries with high refugee acceptance rates have declined from 2023. Last year Canada granted visitor visas to 330 Afghans, down from 468; 38,075 Iranians, down from 57,127; 2,019 Ugandans, from 6,096; 1,174 Syrians, from 2,716; and 3,199 Kenyans, from 11,464.

The number of pending claims is still at a historic high – 278,457 in January, according to the Immigration and Refugee Board.