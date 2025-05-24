Brazil state says it rules out bird flu

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil’s Santa Catarina state said it has ruled out an outbreak of bird flu in a commercial chicken farm while the federal government was keeping it on a list of suspected cases pending further tests.

In a statement late on Thursday, the state cited laboratory test results for its conclusion but noted additional tests are required.

Tocantins state this week ruled out highly pathogenic avian influenza and Newcastle disease, citing preliminary test results, at a commercial farm there.

Brazil is currently monitoring 12 potential outbreaks, most of them among wild birds and backyard flocks.

Santa Catarina said the farm “remains under investigation to obtain a final diagnosis regarding the cause of death” of an unspecified number birds.

The investigation will be completed in a week, Santa Catarina said.

Brazil’s first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm was confirmed one week ago and has triggered trade bans against the country, the world’s top chicken exporter.

After completing disinfection of a farm in Rio Grande do Sul state, where that outbreak took place, the government said the country will be declared free of the disease in 28 days provided no more cases are confirmed.

Despite the release of test results by local authorities, the federal government has not removed the Santa Catarina or Tocantins chicken farms from a list of suspect bird flu cases under investigation, pending additional testing.

