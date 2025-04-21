Boy dies after being trapped between rocks off NSW beach

[ Source: ABC ]

A nine-year-old boy has died after being caught between rocks on the NSW Mid North Coast, taking the number of deaths at sea over the Easter long weekend to seven.

Emergency services were called to South West Rocks about 3:30pm on Sunday, following reports a boy was stuck between rocks off the shoreline.

Local police, Fire and Rescue NSW crews and surf lifesavers tried to free the boy from the rocks, but he died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

It comes only hours after two people were swept off the rocks while fishing at Wattamolla in Sydney’s Royal National Park.

Authorities were called to the scene about 11am on Sunday and found two people floating face down in the water.

The pair were winched to safety, but a man was unable to be revived and died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

