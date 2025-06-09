Bandits kill at least 27 in northern Nigeria mosque attack, officials say

[Photo Credit: Aljazeera ]

At least 27 worshippers were killed and several injured early on Tuesday when armed bandits stormed a mosque in northern Nigeria’s Katsina state during morning prayers, the village head and a hospital official said.

Gunmen opened fire inside a mosque as Muslims gathered to pray at around 04:00 GMT in the remote community of Unguwan Mantau in Malumfashi local government area, residents said.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.